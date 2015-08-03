Brazil's Oi loss narrows on cost-cutting, EBITDA slumps
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
Aug 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG
The bank appointed Harald Reczek the head of EMEA and Swiss distribution in its asset management division, effective immediately. Reczek joins from Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management division in Switzerland.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The Canadian bank appointed Monique Chan chief executive of BMO Private Bank Asia. Chan previously worked at Edmond de Rothschild Group, where she was CEO and head of Asia.
IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP
The company appointed Sally Bridgeland and Lindsey Brace Martinez as non-executive directors. Mark White, who has served on the Board since January 2008, is stepping down to fulfill other commitments, Impax said.
NATIXIS SA
The investment bank named Raghu Narain as the head of its Asia-Pacific corporate advisory division. Naraon was previously with RBS Asia. It also appointed Yves Shen as director of the corporate advisory team. Shen joins from RBS. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.