Aug 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The Asia-focused bank appointed Mark Smith, currently at rival HSBC, its new chief risk officer. Smith will oversee credit, market and operational risk at Standard Chartered.

RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK

Jorn Nielsen has been appointed general manager and member of the management, the financial institution said on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)