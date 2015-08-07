US STOCKS-Wall St falls as doubts mount about Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
Aug 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WILLIS RE
The reinsurance division of Willis Group Holdings Plc named Paddy Jago as its global chairman.
BERINGEA
The privately held investment manager firm expanded its team with three hires - Maria Wagner, Lillian Li and Gareth Hewins.
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday defended himself against Democrats' charges that multiple conflicts of interest would force him to miss too many SEC votes.