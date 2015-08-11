(Adds UBS, Grant Thornton, BNY Mellon)
Aug 11 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The company's Wealth Management Americas on Tuesday said it
hired a team of four brokers Glenn Arthurs, Chris Malof, Jay
Blair and Wyatt Arthurs, away from Morgan Stanley where the team
had managed more than $2 billion in client assets. The firm also
hired Max Justicz as managing director of its Americas financial
sponsors group.
GRANT THORNTON LLP
The U.S. member firm of the audit, tax and advisory firm
Grant Thornton International Ltd, said it appointed Paul
Makowski managing director in its national financial services
advisory practice, based in Charlotte.
BNY MELLON
The Investment management firm said it appointed Nancy
Anderson as senior wealth director for Greater Chicago market
and Midwest.
NORDEA
The Nordic region's biggest bank appointed its head of
wholesale banking Casper von Koskull its new chief executive as
Christian Clausen decided to step down after more than 8 years
at the helm, Nordea said on Tuesday.
CITIGROUP
The bank hired former Deutsche Bank executives
Simon Kempton and Daniel Caplan for top roles at its unit that
provides services to hedge funds in Europe, the Middle East and
Africa, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The financial services provider appointed Andy Humphreys
marketing director of individual retirement. The London-based
company said Humphreys joined from Just Retirement Group Plc
, where he was director of marketing.
RENAISSANCE CAPITAL
The investment bank promoted Michael Harris to global head
of research. Moscow-based Renaissance appointed David Ferguson
as deputy head of research. Ferguson has been with Renaissance
for six years.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM
The UK-based financial consultancy firm appointed John
Hoskin and Audrey Van Rensburg to its insurance consulting team.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rosmi Shaji in
Bengaluru)