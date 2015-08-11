(Adds UBS, Grant Thornton, BNY Mellon)

Aug 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS AG

The company's Wealth Management Americas on Tuesday said it hired a team of four brokers Glenn Arthurs, Chris Malof, Jay Blair and Wyatt Arthurs, away from Morgan Stanley where the team had managed more than $2 billion in client assets. The firm also hired Max Justicz as managing director of its Americas financial sponsors group.

GRANT THORNTON LLP

The U.S. member firm of the audit, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton International Ltd, said it appointed Paul Makowski managing director in its national financial services advisory practice, based in Charlotte.

BNY MELLON

The Investment management firm said it appointed Nancy Anderson as senior wealth director for Greater Chicago market and Midwest.

NORDEA

The Nordic region's biggest bank appointed its head of wholesale banking Casper von Koskull its new chief executive as Christian Clausen decided to step down after more than 8 years at the helm, Nordea said on Tuesday.

CITIGROUP

The bank hired former Deutsche Bank executives Simon Kempton and Daniel Caplan for top roles at its unit that provides services to hedge funds in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The financial services provider appointed Andy Humphreys marketing director of individual retirement. The London-based company said Humphreys joined from Just Retirement Group Plc , where he was director of marketing.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank promoted Michael Harris to global head of research. Moscow-based Renaissance appointed David Ferguson as deputy head of research. Ferguson has been with Renaissance for six years.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM

The UK-based financial consultancy firm appointed John Hoskin and Audrey Van Rensburg to its insurance consulting team. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)