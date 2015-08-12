(Adds Wells Fargo, Ernst&Young, UBS AG, TCW Group )
WELLS FARGO & CO
The financial service provider said Michael Heid, executive
vice president and head of its home lending business, would
retire and Franklin Codel would succeed him, effective Oct. 1.
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS
The veteran head of JP Morgan Chase & Co's South
Korea business, Steve Lim, is leaving the bank to become the
Korea chairman of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, a
person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The firm appointed Joe Huddleston as an executive director
at the firm's national indirect tax group.
UBS AG
Kevin Arnold, head of foreign exchange, rates and credit for
the Americas at UBS, is to move to the newly created role of
senior relationship manager in investor client services, a
position intended to better link the bank's equities and rates
groups. The company also appointed new roles in its foreign
exchange, interest rates and credit (FRC) business with Dylan
Roy to head of the group's Americas division.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The bank has named Philip Noblet as co-head of UK banking
within its global banking and markets division, replacing
Natalie Blyth, who will move to the lender's commercial banking
arm as global head of large corporates.
OLD MUTUAL
The dual-listed financial services company said on Wednesday
that it had created a new investment division and announced a
major leadership reshuffle at its fund and wealth management
units.
GULF BANK
Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets appointed Kevin
Hoffman-Smith chief financial officer, it said in a bourse
statement on Wednesday. The move was effective from Aug. 12, the
statement added, without providing any further information.
TCW GROUP
The Asset management firm said it hired Jeff Nuruki as its
senior vice president for the emerging markets team.
OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS
The venture capital investor said Pete Daffern, former
president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at NetSuite Inc
, joined the company as a venture partner. Daffern's new
role includes helping Octopus' UK-based portfolio to establish
in the United States, the company said.
CANTOR FITZGERALD
The financial Services firm appointed Filip Skala head of
U.S. portfolio solutions and Kenneth Wong senior vice president
and portfolio manager in New York.
(Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)