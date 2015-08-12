(Adds Wells Fargo, Ernst&Young, UBS AG, TCW Group )

Aug 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial service provider said Michael Heid, executive vice president and head of its home lending business, would retire and Franklin Codel would succeed him, effective Oct. 1.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

The veteran head of JP Morgan Chase & Co's South Korea business, Steve Lim, is leaving the bank to become the Korea chairman of private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The firm appointed Joe Huddleston as an executive director at the firm's national indirect tax group.

UBS AG

Kevin Arnold, head of foreign exchange, rates and credit for the Americas at UBS, is to move to the newly created role of senior relationship manager in investor client services, a position intended to better link the bank's equities and rates groups. The company also appointed new roles in its foreign exchange, interest rates and credit (FRC) business with Dylan Roy to head of the group's Americas division.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank has named Philip Noblet as co-head of UK banking within its global banking and markets division, replacing Natalie Blyth, who will move to the lender's commercial banking arm as global head of large corporates.

OLD MUTUAL

The dual-listed financial services company said on Wednesday that it had created a new investment division and announced a major leadership reshuffle at its fund and wealth management units.

GULF BANK

Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by assets appointed Kevin Hoffman-Smith chief financial officer, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday. The move was effective from Aug. 12, the statement added, without providing any further information.

TCW GROUP

The Asset management firm said it hired Jeff Nuruki as its senior vice president for the emerging markets team.

OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS

The venture capital investor said Pete Daffern, former president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa at NetSuite Inc , joined the company as a venture partner. Daffern's new role includes helping Octopus' UK-based portfolio to establish in the United States, the company said.

CANTOR FITZGERALD

The financial Services firm appointed Filip Skala head of U.S. portfolio solutions and Kenneth Wong senior vice president and portfolio manager in New York. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)