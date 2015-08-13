(Adds BankUnited, Royal Bank of Canada, Middlefield banking company)

Aug 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANKUNITED INC

The wholly owned subsidiary of BankUnited Inc said it appointed Ian Norkin executive vice president, retail executive, for its West Coast market.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The bank has hired a new semiconductor investment banker, John McClure, who joins from Intel Corp, according to an internal memo and the banker's LinkedIn page.

MIDDLEFIELD BANKING COMPANY

The company said Eric Hollinger, who is the current senior vice president of commercial lending, will become its senior lender.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The Lloyds Banking Group Plc unit appointed Thomas Sandberg as an associate director to its relationship solutions team within the financial institutions business.

Sandberg joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and had previously spent two years at RBS.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank said it had named Jimmy Lee as head of its Asia Pacific business as of Oct. 1, acquiring a top official from rival Credit Suisse Group.

THE EUROPEAN STABILITY MECHANISM

The euro zone's bailout fund promoted Cosimo Pacciani to chief risk officer. Pacciani, who has been the deputy head of risk at the rescue fund since May 2014, previously worked with Royal Bank of Scotland for 10 years.

BERENBERG BANK

The European investment bank appointed Kallum Pickering as senior UK economist, effective Aug. 10.

Pickering, who joins from BNP Paribas, will lead the UK macroeconomic commentary and analysis in London, the company said.

COPPER ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

The equity investment manager appointed Brandon Farr as senior quantitative analyst in its investment team. Farr joined from State Street Global Advisors in the second quarter, Copper Rock said. (Compiled by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)