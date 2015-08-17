(Adds UBS, Raymond James Financial, Brevan Howard)

Aug 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

Oliver Radeke, who was head of German and Austrian financial institutions and corporate debt capital markets at UBS, has left the bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

Jefferies has hired Jeff Pranaitis, an investment banker at Raymond James Financial, to head safety, security and protection services at the global investment banking firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

KPMG

The accounting and consulting firm appointed Rob Clayton as an insurance tax team partner, effective Oct. 1.

INVESTEC GROUP PLC

Investec Securities, a part of Investec Group, said it had hired Roger Lee to its large-cap pan-European sales team.

BREVAN HOWARD

Leading European hedge fund Brevan Howard has hired a former top interest rates trader at British bank RBS Group Plc, Jezri Mohideen, a regulatory filing showed.

SAVILLS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The property investment manager appointed Andreas Trumpp as head of its research team in Germany.

DUET-CI CAPITAL

The joint venture between Duet Group and CI Capital said it had hired Amr Helal to head its $300-million private equity fund for investing in Egyptian businesses. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)