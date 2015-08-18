Aug 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WELLS FARGO CAPITAL FINANCE

A unit of Wells Fargo & Co named Nick Lawrence managing director for supply chain finance in Europe.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The world's No.1 custody bank appointed Mariano Giralt head of its global tax services operations.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

Japan's largest investment bank hired Harry Ng as head of Nomura Trust Co (Singapore) Ltd (NTS) and Wealth Planning Strategy & Solutions, Asia ex-Japan. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)