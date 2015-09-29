(Adds Lifeline Capital, Bank of the West, Cardinal Bank)

Sept 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC

LSEG said on Tuesday it appointed Nikhil Rathi as chief executive of London Stock Exchange Plc effective immediately.

HSBC

The bank named Sean Henderson as deputy head of debt capital markets (DCM), Asia Pacific and head of capital financing, Singapore, effective immediately.

ASPECT CAPITAL LTD

The UK-based investment manager appointed Hobson Barnes director of European sales.

LIFELINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The asset manager said it appointed William Ketterer as chief investment officer.

BANK OF THE WEST

The bank said it appointed Ed Kleist as senior private client adviser of the wealth management group, based in Denver.

CARDINAL BANK

The bank said it promoted Fabiola Tapia to assistant vice president and manager of its Greensboro Banking Office in McLean, Virginia.

FINISTERRE CAPITAL LLP

The emerging markets fund manager named Damien Buchet as chief investment officer for Total Return Strategies. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)