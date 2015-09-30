(Adds Citigroup, Deimos Asset Management )
CITIGROUP INC
The company hired two investment bankers, Brian Anton and
Hugh Paisley, focused on retail companies, from Credit Suisse
.
DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The hedge fund manager said it appointed James Warner as
managing director.
TEMASEK HOLDINGS LTD
The Singapore-based investment company appointed Lee Theng
Kiat as chief executive of Temasek International effective Oct.
1.
HORIZON INVESTMENTS LLC
The investment manager appointed Greg Valliere chief
strategist.
JULIUS BAER
The Switzerland-based bank appointed Jerome Benathan as head
fixed income mandates and funds, effective Nov. 1.
LENDINVEST
The online lender named Matthew Tooth head of
distribution.
PRAMERICA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The unit of Prudential Financial Inc appointed
Michael Samaha as managing director in its global institutional
relationship group.
AMUNDI
The European asset manager appointed Anthony Ho chief
investment officer Asia ex-Japan Equities and deputy chief
executive officer of Amundi Hong Kong.
