(Adds Two Sigma, Alliance Trust, Kingston Smith, Stifel
Financial)
Oct 1 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP
The U.S. investment bank hired five financial advisers from
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch unit.
TWO SIGMA
The hedge fund hired Google Inc's Alfred Spector
as chief technology officer and head of its engineering unit,
effective immediately.
ALLIANCE TRUST
The fund manager said Katherine Garrett-Cox, one of the City
of London's most high profile women CEOs, is to step down from
the board.
KINGSTON SMITH
The accounting firm named Nick Winters as general practice
partner, effective Oct. 1.
RBC CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment banking business of Royal Bank of Canada
named Axel Brinkmann as managing director.
HARGREAVE HALE
The UK-based investment manager named Gareth Evans and Matt
Cyphus as investment managers at its Worcester office.
INTECH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
The unit of Janus Capital Group Inc named Gaurav
Thakur, Onur Ozyesil and Lin Zhao associates of research.
FITCH RATINGS
The ratings agency said Brian Coulton will join the company
as chief economist on Oct. 5.
LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management unit of Lazard Ltd said
Léopold Arminjon will manage its newly launched European
alternative fund.
PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD
The asset manager named Mike Anderson as head of investor
relations.
MEKETA INVESTMENT GROUP
The investment consulting company named Rafi Zaman as an
equity partner and chief investment officer at one of its units.
HANSTEEN HOLDINGS PLC
The real estate investment company appointed Margaret Young
and David Rough independent non-executive directors, effective
Thursday.
BMO GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment manager named Rochus Appert as a senior sales
director for German speaking regions of Switzerland, effective
immediately.
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)