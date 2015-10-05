(Adds Global X, Houlihan, RBC Investor & Treasury, Neuberger Berman)

Oct 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment management firm appointed Sean Murray to the newly created position of national sales manager of the United States and Canada defined contribution (DC) group.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank has hired Chris Towery to lead its chemicals M&A team in Europe following the departure of Arkadi Nachimowski to JP Morgan in June, a person familiar with the matter said.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment bank said on Monday that it had appointed Fedora Baloiu, previously a banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, to head the New York investment banking boutique's biopharmaceutical practice.

GLOBAL X MANAGEMENT CO LLC

The exchange-traded fund sponsor appointed Aaron Dillon as head of strategic relationships.

ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS (ACCA)

The association has elected Leo Lee global vice president.

LENDINVEST

The online lender appointed Roy Armitage its first head of credit.

RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES

The investment and treasury services unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Matthieu Herbeau as managing director, global head of foreign exchange execution, treasury and market services.

RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Brian Fairhurst director of advisory solutions and Roger Goncalves director of offshore advisory solutions.

NEUBERGER BERMAN

The investment manager appointed Matthew Malloy as global head of insurance solutions.

EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS

The Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc appointed Stephanie Wenzel to the newly created position of client services manager in London.

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset manager, owned by Henderson Group Plc, named Greg Jones managing director, distribution. (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)