BLACKROCK INC
The investment management firm appointed Sean Murray to the
newly created position of national sales manager of the United
States and Canada defined contribution (DC) group.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German bank has hired Chris Towery to lead its chemicals
M&A team in Europe following the departure of Arkadi Nachimowski
to JP Morgan in June, a person familiar with the matter said.
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC
The investment bank said on Monday that it had appointed
Fedora Baloiu, previously a banker at Goldman Sachs Group Inc
GS.N, to head the New York investment banking boutique's
biopharmaceutical practice.
GLOBAL X MANAGEMENT CO LLC
The exchange-traded fund sponsor appointed Aaron Dillon as
head of strategic relationships.
ASSOCIATION OF CHARTERED CERTIFIED ACCOUNTANTS (ACCA)
The association has elected Leo Lee global vice president.
LENDINVEST
The online lender appointed Roy Armitage its first head of
credit.
RBC INVESTOR & TREASURY SERVICES
The investment and treasury services unit of Royal Bank of
Canada appointed Matthieu Herbeau as managing
director, global head of foreign exchange execution, treasury
and market services.
RBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The unit of Royal Bank of Canada appointed Brian
Fairhurst director of advisory solutions and Roger Goncalves
director of offshore advisory solutions.
NEUBERGER BERMAN
The investment manager appointed Matthew Malloy as global
head of insurance solutions.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The Asian investment management arm of Prudential Plc
appointed Stephanie Wenzel to the newly created position
of client services manager in London.
HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset manager, owned by Henderson Group Plc,
named Greg Jones managing director, distribution.
