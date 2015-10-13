Oct 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The British bank is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as CEO, signalling a renewed focus on an investment banking division that has been pared back over the past three years.

HUTCHIN HILL CAPITAL

Portfolio manager Damien Charveriat has left hedge fund firm Hutchin Hill Capital, the company said on Tuesday.

WELLS FARGO & Co

Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers with more than $142 million in assets under management from financial services company Raymond James.

