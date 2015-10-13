BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management raises $4 bln for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI
BARCLAYS PLC
The British bank is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as CEO, signalling a renewed focus on an investment banking division that has been pared back over the past three years.
HUTCHIN HILL CAPITAL
Portfolio manager Damien Charveriat has left hedge fund firm Hutchin Hill Capital, the company said on Tuesday.
WELLS FARGO & Co
Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, an affiliate of Wells Fargo & Co, said it has hired two advisers with more than $142 million in assets under management from financial services company Raymond James.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru.)
* Held its final close for Cerberus Institutional Partners VI, L.P, raising $4 billion of commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Markel Canada has acquired 50% of Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd that it did not already own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JamesAllen.com raises $140 million growth equity investment from Francisco Partners to transform the diamond & engagement ring industry