Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday.
CITIGROUP INC
The financial services group has appointed Elinor Hoover co-head of investment banking for consumer products, a role she will share with Jeffrey Schackner, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
MSCI INC
The portfolio management company said its board of directors had appointed C.D. Baer Pettit chief operating officer and Diana Tidd head of equity index products worldwide.
HAITONG SECURITIES
The Chinese investment bank said it had hired four personnel to its equities team as it continues its international expansion plan.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.