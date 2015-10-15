US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower, investors wary of Trump-Xi meet
MORGAN STANLEY
James Head will leave the bank, where he serves as Americas co-head of mergers and acquisitions, to join Byron Trott's investment and financial advisory firm BDT Capital Partners LLC, people familiar with the matter said.
HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The firm, part of the HSBC Group, appointed Nishant Updahyay as portfolio manager in its global emerging markets debt investment team. The firm also named Scott Davis as portfolio engineer and Tatiana Brikulskaya as credit analyst in the team.
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth management division of Boston Private Financial Holdings appointed Adam Bakhash and Iram Parvez as vice presidents in its private banking and specialty lending team. (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
