(Adds Standard Life, Santander)
Oct 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
STANDARD LIFE
Guy Jubb, one of Europe's leading corporate governance
champions, is to retire from his role as head of governance and
stewardship at British funds firm Standard Life Investments, the
company said on Friday.
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
European asset management company Amundi said it appointed
Gottfried Hoerich CEO of its German branch Amundi Deutschland.
CITIGROUP
The bank has reshuffled its Central and Eastern Europe,
Middle East and Africa debt capital markets team in London to
streamline its coverage and create clearer accountability in the
sub-regions, IFR reported, citing an internal memo.
SANTANDER
Peter Bulbrook has been appointed as head of loan
syndication at Santander. The London-based role will
bring loan syndication closer to Santander's debt capital
markets activity, including debt origination and structuring.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)