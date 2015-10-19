Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
INVESTMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC
The brokerage appointed Francis Troise chief executive and president.
TETRAGON FINANCIAL GROUP LTD
The investment firm said Stephen Prince joined as co-head of TFG Asset Management, the company's alternative asset management business.
LEERINK PARTNERS
The healthcare investment bank said Chad Moore joined its investment banking team as a managing director.
DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
The company hired Charles Slotnik as managing director and portfolio manager, with a focus on investments in event arbitrage.
COMMUNITY BANK
The independent and family-owned regional business bank hired Paul Rodeno to oversee its credit and risk departments.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)
AMSTERDAM, March 23 Fund manager Elliott Advisors, which owns 3.2 percent of Akzo Nobel, on Thursday criticised the Dutch paint maker for disregarding the views of an "overwhelming margin" of its shareholders by refusing to meet with U.S. suitor PPG.