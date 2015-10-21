Oct 21 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
** CITIGROUP INC
The bank said it hired one executive each from Bank of New
York Mellon Corp and JP Morgan Chase & Co to its
custody and fund services organization.
** PRUDENTIAL PLC
The chief executive of insurer Prudential's UK and Europe
business, Jackie Hunt, has left with immediate effect.
** HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS
The asset management company owned by Henderson Group Plc
hired two executives from Brookfield Investment
Management as part of its plans to create a dedicated North
American property equities team.
** AMUNDI
The European asset manager said it hired Franck du Plessix
as chief executive of its Czech Republic unit, IKS KB.
** BORDIER UK
The asset management firm appointed Paul Kelly business
development manager.
** BRAVURA SOLUTIONS
The Sydney-based provider of transfer agency and wealth
management services, said it appointed Ian Wilkinson as director
of project management.
(Compiled by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)