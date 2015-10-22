Oct 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BNP PARIBAS
The French bank said Stephen Briggs is retiring this week
after a 32-year career as a metals analyst in the financial
sector.
GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA
Latin America's largest independent investment bank tapped
Guillermo Ortiz to be chairman of its unit in Mexico. Ortiz, a
67-year-old former Mexican central bank governor, will join the
company on Jan. 1 and will be based in Mexico City.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The investment bank appointed Johnny Heng as chief
investment officer of its wealth management unit in Asia,
excluding Japan.
CLYDESDALE BANK PLC
The Scottish bank said it appointed David Bennett as deputy
chairman and a non-executive director.
HISCOX LTD
The specialist insurer appointed Rick Wong as national
broker relations manager and David Bailey as Southwest regional
executive for Hiscox USA.
ERNST & YOUNG LLP
The accounting services firm said it had made seven
appointments, including four executive directors and two
principals.
TILNEY BESTINVEST
The London-based investment and financial planning group
appointed Harry Morgan as director for key clients in Scotland.
(Compiled by Natalie Grover)