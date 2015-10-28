Oct 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MACQUARIE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The asset management arm of Macquarie Group Ltd appointed Gillian Evans head of UK institutional distribution, based in London.

IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The online trading company said it appointed Daniel Williams global head of internal audit.

HENDERSON GLOBAL INVESTORS

The asset management arm of Henderson Group Plc appointed Alex Mander associate director for its institutional business, to work with UK-based consultants.

AMERICAN EXPRESS CO

The credit card issuer said Doug Buckminster would head its newly created global consumer services group, effective immediately.

HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of the HSBC Group appointed Puneet Chaddha chief executive of its Singapore unit.

TPG CAPITAL LP

Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc co-president Jon Winkelried will join TPG Capital as co-chief executive, the latest example of a private equity firm seeking to grow and expand its operations through a high-profile hire. (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)