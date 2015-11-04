(Adds Societe Generale, RBC Wealth Management, MainStay
WELLS FARGO & CO
The financial services company appointed head of Home
Lending Default, Perry Hilzendeger, its head of Home Lending
Servicing, effective immediately.
MARKEL CORP
Insurer Markel International Ltd, a unit of Markel Corp,
appointed Helena Zhang business development director of the
Markel underwriting unit of Lloyd's China.
VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company appointed Christian Hantel to
its fixed income team as senior portfolio manager for the newly
formed global corporate bond mid-yield strategy.
RBC WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management firm, part of Royal Bank of Canada
, has appointed Daniel Bisson as fiduciary services chief
of staff at RBC Wealth Management-International.
SOCIETE GENERALE
The company's corporate and investment banking unit
appointed Patrick Perreault global head of diversified
industries within its corporate finance department.
RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP PLC
The asset management company appointed Mayan Uthayakumar as
an equity analyst in its equity solutions division.
MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS
The multi-boutique investments provider, part of New York
Life Insurance Co, has appointed Lance Oman and Greg
Zipoli senior regional vice presidents as it expands its
institutional intermediary business.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group
appointed Sarah Leslie head of fiduciary management for
the UK and Ireland.
