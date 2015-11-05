(Adds UBS Group)
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
Martin Hibbert, head of debt capital markets origination for
Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at
Deutsche Bank, is leaving the firm, according to several
sources.
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD
Haitong Bank, a unit of the China-based investment banking
and securities firm, appointed Christian Thun-Hohenstein to lead
its UK investment banking office.
UBS GROUP AG
The company's wealth management business hired five
financial advisers, who together have about $915 million in
assets under management.
RWC PARTNERS
The investment manager said it appointed Miki Sugimoto and
Matthew Hannay to its global horizon strategy team, which is led
by Louise Keeling.
