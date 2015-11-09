(Adds Cowen Group, Macquarie Capital, Angelo Gordon, Perella Weinberg Partners, Lazard Ltd)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

COWEN GROUP INC

The financial services firm hired Michael Wildish, Iain Franks and Eric Grant for its brokerage services unit, Cowen and Co.

MACQUARIE CAPITAL

The corporate advisory arm of Macquarie Group Ltd named Brady Parish senior managing director and head of its U.S. oil and gas group.

UBS GROUP AG

The bank's wealth management arm appointed Lucas Wilson vice chairman of its global emerging markets team.

BNP PARIBAS SA

The French bank's asset management division appointed Laurent Gueunier as head of alternative debt management.

ANGELO GORDON & CO

The New York-based investment firm named Jenny Morton managing director, head of consultant relations.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management firm named Charles Andrez managing director in middle market advisory, effective immediately.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The financial services firm named Jameela Pedicini director in its Agility Outsourced Chief Investment Officer business.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The U.S.-based wealth management company appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co's Bo Thulin to lead its businesses in the Nordic region.

NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The Tokyo-based asset manager appointed Peter Lynn as head of its global product promotions division in Singapore, effective Nov. 18.

REYL & CIE LTD

The Swiss private bank said it appointed Florence Angles, formerly deputy director of risk management at Deloitte Suisse, as head of risk management.