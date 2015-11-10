Nov 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK VOZROZHDENIE

The Russian bank on Tuesday named Konstantin Kasmanov chairman of the board.

SILICON VALLEY BANK

The California-based unit of SVB Financial Group on Monday named Michael Dreyer chief operations officer, replacing Bruce Wallace.

HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC

The insurance provider on Monday named Patrick McNamee its chief executive and director. He joined the company as president in June. McNamee most recently worked with Express Scripts Holding Co as chief operating officer.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The mortgage lender named Doug Bryant to its New England advisory board on Monday. Doug Bryant, who has more than 40 years experience in banking, worked with Wells from 2006 until March 2015, when he retired as a regional sales manager. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)