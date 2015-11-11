Nov 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

The commercial banking division of Europe's second-biggest bank by market value appointed Michael Bond a mid-markets relationship director for its technology, media and telecommunications team in London.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management arm of State Street Corp named Altaf Kassam as EMEA head of investment strategy and research at its Investment Solutions Group (ISG).

BARNETT WADDINGHAM

The UK actuarial firm appointed Scott Cameron associate in its newly launched risk management practice. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)