(Adds Bank of America, Alsbridge, BNY Mellon Wealth Management)
Nov 12 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SIX SWISS EXCHANGE
Switzerland's principal stock exchange appointed Christoph
Landis as division CEO.
BANK OF AMERICA CORP
The bank named David Leitch global general counsel,
replacing Gary Lynch.
MASTERCARD INC
The global payments processor named Ed Mclaughlin as chief
information officer and said its chief innovation officer Garry
Lyons will now lead the digital payments and Mastercard labs
organizations. Mastercard chief marketing officer Raja
Rajamannar will add communications to his responsibilities and
Chris Monteiro will become chief communications and digital
marketing officer.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS
The asset management unit of AXA SA, appointed
Valerie Frohly as global head of corporate communications.
ALSBRIDGE
The management consulting firm named Elesh Khakhar managing
director for its UK office.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp
, named Rob Klingensmith wealth director in its Washington
office.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The wholly owned global asset management unit of London
Stock Exchange Group Plc, appointed Andrew Rankin as an
implementation portfolio manager to its transition management
team in EMEA.
NORTHERN TRUST HEDGE FUND SERVICES
A unit of Chicago, Illinois-based financial holding company,
Northern Trust Corp named Ali Sheikh as head of its
hedge fund services business in Asia-Pacific.
CAPITAL GROUP
The Los Angeles-based global investment management firm
appointed Dominik Schubert as business development associate
institutional for Germany and Austria.
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LTD
The Australian financial services company appointed Alan
Fisher as a non-executive director and chairperson of the board,
after chairperson Rick Nelson stepped down. Alan is currently
the chairperson of Australian Renewable Fuels Ltd, a
non-executive director of IDT Australia Ltd and
managing director of both DMC Corporate Pty Ltd and Fisher
Corporate Advisory Pty Ltd. Non-executive director Matthew
Kidman has also stepped down.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO LTD
The Shenzhen, Guangdong-headquartered commercial lender
said its independent non-executive director Guo Xuemeng has
resigned.
Her resignation will take effect only after a new independent
non-executive director has been elected, China Merchants Bank
said.
(Compiled by Rachel Chitra and Kshitiz Goliya in Bangalore)