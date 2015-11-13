Nov 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CME GROUP INC

The holding company for Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc and other exchanges has extended its employment contracts with Chairman and President Terry Duffy and Chief Executive Phupinder Gill. CME has extended Gill and Duffy's contract through Dec. 31.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

Europe's biggest lender said on Friday board member Heidi Miller would take the chairmanship of HSBC North America at the end of 2015 as Rona Fairhead steps down.

TRYG

The Denmark-based insurance company said Chief Financial Officer Tor Magne Lonnum had resigned to work as CFO for Montreal-based loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc.

LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC

The British insurer said its chairman John Stewart planned to retire in 2016, following the appointment of a successor.

BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD

The Bermuda-based reinsurer appointed Greg Garside chief financial officer, replacing Michael Paquette, who resigned.

WSFS FINANCIAL CORP

The Wilmington, Delaware-based financial holding company hired Kevin Thompson as chief financial officer. Thompson earlier worked as senior vice president in corporate finance at Zions Bancorporation.

SUSSEX PARTNERS

The UK-based advisory firm focused on alternative investments hired Filippo Montalbano as managing director in its Zurich office.

GAM

The investment manager hired Mark Willmott to head its UK institutional business. (Compiled by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru)