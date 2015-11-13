Nov 13 The following financial services industry
CME GROUP INC
The holding company for Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc and
other exchanges has extended its employment contracts with
Chairman and President Terry Duffy and Chief Executive Phupinder
Gill. CME has extended Gill and Duffy's contract through Dec.
31.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Europe's biggest lender said on Friday board member Heidi
Miller would take the chairmanship of HSBC North America at the
end of 2015 as Rona Fairhead steps down.
TRYG
The Denmark-based insurance company said Chief Financial
Officer Tor Magne Lonnum had resigned to work as CFO for
Montreal-based loyalty analytics company Aimia Inc.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The British insurer said its chairman John Stewart planned
to retire in 2016, following the appointment of a successor.
BLUE CAPITAL REINSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD
The Bermuda-based reinsurer appointed Greg Garside chief
financial officer, replacing Michael Paquette, who resigned.
WSFS FINANCIAL CORP
The Wilmington, Delaware-based financial holding company
hired Kevin Thompson as chief financial officer. Thompson
earlier worked as senior vice president in corporate finance at
Zions Bancorporation.
SUSSEX PARTNERS
The UK-based advisory firm focused on alternative
investments hired Filippo Montalbano as managing director in its
Zurich office.
GAM
The investment manager hired Mark Willmott to head its UK
institutional business.
