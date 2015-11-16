Nov 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese investment bank said it has hired three managing directors for its emerging markets group in the Americas.

MARTIN CURRIE ASIA UNCONSTRAINED TRUST PLC

The investment firm named Martin Shenfield as a non-executive director, effective Nov. 11.

MSCI INC

The index provider appointed Alvise Munari managing director and head of client coverage in the EMEA region.

M&G REAL ESTATE

The real estate fund management arm of M&G Investment has appointed Olivier Vellay head of investment for continental Europe.

ONE CHARLES PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC

Former Bank of America Merrill Lynch advisers Paul Squarcia and Erik Wallin, who managed about $500 million in assets at the bank, have launched One Charles Private Wealth Management LLC, a investment advisory firm. (Compiled by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)