Nov 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES

Raymond James & Associates, a broker-dealer under Raymond James Financial Inc, said it has recruited a large team of advisers led by Chris Mahoney from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese bank's investment banking division has appointed John Moran as senior adviser at its London office.

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

The auditor named Shawn Panson as its U.S. private company services leader.

IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK

The German bank appointed Dirk Volz as chief finiancial officer. Volz was most recently CFO and CRO of Deutsche Bank AG , Zurich.

BANK OF MONTREAL

The bank's asset management unit appointed Giampaolo Giannelli head of sales for Italy, effective immediately. Giannelli joins from Invesco Asset Management, where he was the head of Italian professional investors.

ADVENT INTERNATIONAL

The private equity investor appointed Andrew Cosslett operating partner. He will work closely with Advent's retail, consumer and leisure team to identify new investment opportunities.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM

The UK-based actuaries and consultants firm hired David Gulland and Tom Cannings for its life insurance consulting team.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank named Zarin Daruwala, a senior banker at India's top private sector lender ICICI Bank, as the new chief executive for its India operations. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)