Nov 17 The following financial services industry
RAYMOND JAMES & ASSOCIATES
Raymond James & Associates, a broker-dealer under Raymond
James Financial Inc, said it has recruited a large team
of advisers led by Chris Mahoney from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
The Japanese bank's investment banking division has
appointed John Moran as senior adviser at its London office.
PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP
The auditor named Shawn Panson as its U.S. private company
services leader.
IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK
The German bank appointed Dirk Volz as chief finiancial
officer. Volz was most recently CFO and CRO of Deutsche Bank AG
, Zurich.
BANK OF MONTREAL
The bank's asset management unit appointed Giampaolo
Giannelli head of sales for Italy, effective immediately.
Giannelli joins from Invesco Asset Management, where he was the
head of Italian professional investors.
ADVENT INTERNATIONAL
The private equity investor appointed Andrew Cosslett
operating partner. He will work closely with Advent's retail,
consumer and leisure team to identify new investment
opportunities.
BARNETT WADDINGHAM
The UK-based actuaries and consultants firm hired David
Gulland and Tom Cannings for its life insurance consulting team.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank named Zarin Daruwala, a senior banker at India's
top private sector lender ICICI Bank, as the new chief
executive for its India operations.
