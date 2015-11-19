(Adds Goldman, Houlihan and William Blair)

Nov 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has hired Edward Eppler from Moelis & Co to bolster its investment banking efforts in the aerospace and defense sector, people familiar with the matter said.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The New York-based investment bank appointed J. Andrew Koecher managing director and head of its transaction advisory services practice.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO

Investment banking and asset management firm William Blair & Co said it hired Lawrence Gilbert as vice president and financial adviser in Chicago.

WELLS FARGO & CO

The financial group named Sanjiv Sanghvi western region head for commercial banking, effective immediately.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Rupert Lewis has been appointed head of European bond syndicate at BNP Paribas, effective immediately, a spokesperson at the bank confirmed on Thursday.

AVIVA PLC

Aviva Investors, Aviva's global asset management business, said it named Ahmed Behdenna senior multi-asset strategist, covering European markets.

Aviva Asia appointed Wynthia Goh as digital director, effective immediately.

BANK OF MONTREAL

The bank's asset management unit said it had appointed Max Peacock and Arthur Stroij to its liability driven investment (LDI) team in London. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)