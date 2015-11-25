Nov 25 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UBS GROUP AG

The Swiss bank appointed Edmund Koh to head its wealth management business for Asia Pacific. Koh, currently head of the Zurich-based bank's wealth management unit in Southeast Asia and Asia Pacific hub, will take over from Kathryn Shih on Jan. 1.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Rehan Shaikh as chief executive of Standard Chartered Saadiq, the bank's global Islamic banking business.

OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC

Oppenheimer has hired Samir Patel as a director and credit desk analyst within its European subsidiary, where he will be tasked with building up the firm's high-yield primary and secondary business.

PEMBERTON ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS LTD

The asset management company has hired Helen Richards as head of compliance. Richards joins from Neuberger Berman Europe, where she was chief compliance officer.

UNIGESTION

The Geneva-based asset management firm appointed David Latto senior vice president, portfolio manager within its equities team.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The human resources services provider appointed Duncan Higgs to its delegated investment team. (Compiled by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)