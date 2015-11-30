PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Adds Prime Partners S.A.)
Nov 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc's UK-based securities and investment banking arm named A.J. Davidson as managing director, head of EMEA financial institutions and risk solutions.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)
The unit of French insurer AXA Group hired Devan Chau as senior trader in its trading and securities financing team in Hong Kong.
PRIME PARTNERS S.A.
The Swiss wealth management firm named Francois Savary as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs