GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
* Oil higher as traders see buying opportunity but glut weighs
Nov 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PIPER JAFFRAY
The investment bank and asset management company hired Keith Anderson as managing director for its healthcare investment banking group.
MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC
Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc's UK-based securities and investment banking arm named A.J. Davidson managing director, head of EMEA financial institutions and risk solutions.
AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)
The unit of French insurer AXA Group hired Devan Chau as senior trader in its trading and securities financing team in Hong Kong.
PRIME PARTNERS S.A.
The Swiss wealth management firm named Francois Savary as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
FACTORS TO WATCH 09:30 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at an event in New Delhi 09:45 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues