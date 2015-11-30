(Adds Piper Jaffray)

Nov 30 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

PIPER JAFFRAY

The investment bank and asset management company hired Keith Anderson as managing director for its healthcare investment banking group.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

Japanese lender Mizuho Financial Group Inc's UK-based securities and investment banking arm named A.J. Davidson managing director, head of EMEA financial institutions and risk solutions.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS (AXA IM)

The unit of French insurer AXA Group hired Devan Chau as senior trader in its trading and securities financing team in Hong Kong.

PRIME PARTNERS S.A.

The Swiss wealth management firm named Francois Savary as chief investment officer, effective Jan. 1. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)