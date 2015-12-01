(Adds Deimos Asset Management, SierraConstellation Partners, Krane Funds Advisors)

Dec 1 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank has appointed Johnson Chui as head of equity capital markets (ECM) for Asia Pacific and created an investment banking role for frontier markets, both part of new senior appointments in Asia, according a person familiar with the matter.

Separately, the Swiss bank has appointed Koichi Ito managing director, head of investment banking and capital markets for Japan.

AXCEL

The Danish private equity firm, known for its investment in jewelry maker Pandora, said Christian Schmidt-Jacobsen will shortly become co-managing partner and take the position of chief executive next year.

FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The alternative investment fund manager named Greg Bassuk as managing director and head of liquid alternative strategies.

U.S. BANK

The bank, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp, appointed Liza Tainton chief risk officer of its wealth management business.

DEIMOS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC

The hedge fund manager said Brasidas Capital Management's Jon Withaar and Steve Deitch had joined the firm.

SIERRACONSTELLATION PARTNERS LLC

The advisory firm appointed Drew McManigle as a managing director.

KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS

The investment manager of KraneShares exchange-traded funds appointed Mark Schlarbaum and Jonathan Shelon as managing partners.

BESSEMER TRUST

The privately owned multifamily office named Holly MacDonald managing director and chief investment strategist.

IFM INVESTORS

The global fund manager named Tom King senior adviser in its North American infrastructure team. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)