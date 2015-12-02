(Adds CME Group, Grupo BTG Pactual SA, Barclays)
BARCLAYS PLC
New Chief Executive Jes Staley has approached his former
JPMorgan colleague Blythe Masters to run the British bank's
investment bank division, a person familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
CME GROUP INC
The futures market operator's executive director for metals
products, Harriet Hunnable, will leave the company later this
month, a CME spokesman said.
GRUPO BTG PACTUAL SA
Founding partners took control of the Brazilian investment
bank from jailed financier André Esteves on Wednesday in an
attempt to distance the firm from the most sweeping corruption
investigation in the country's history.
JANUS CAPITAL GROUP INC
Janus Capital's bond chief Gibson Smith will leave in March,
and his role will be split among other executives at the Denver
asset manager, the company said.
VIENNA INSURANCE
Chief Executive Peter Hagen will leave the company at the
end of December over strategic differences and will be succeeded
by Donau Versicherung chief Elisabeth Stadler, the insurer said.
TOWERS WATSON & Co
The global professional services firm said it hired industry
veterans Tim Mitchell and Ed Wilson as it expands its
organizational design consulting and investment advice
businesses.
INVESTEC WEALTH & INVESTMENT
The firm, which is a part of Investec Plc, named
Cameron Kinnaird a senior investment director.
MERCER
The unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed Wayne
Davidson a senior consultant in its investment business in
London.
PICTET GROUP
The company's wealth management arm named Frederik Ducrozet
as a senior economist in its asset allocation and macro research
team.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment management firm, which is a part of
diversified financial services company MassMutual Financial
Group, has hired David Nowakowski as director of research, fixed
income.
