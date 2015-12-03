UPDATE 2-Delta Air cuts forecast for key revenue measure again
* Sees 1st-qtr avg fuel price of $1.68-$1.73/gallon (Adds background, details)
Dec 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
Oliver Duff has left his position as HSBC's head of European capital financing and is expected to launch a new senior loan fund, banking sources said.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC
The fund management group said it had hired Jason Pidcock to manage its Asian income fund, which would be launched in February. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
NEW YORK, April 4 The safe-haven yen rose to a one-week high against the dollar and a 4-1/2 month peak versus the euro on Tuesday, as investors grew cautious about a possibly contentious meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.