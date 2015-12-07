BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Dec 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NORTHERN TRUST CORP
The U.S.-based wealth management company appointed Belinda Burgess as head of its Channel Islands office.
DANSKE BANK A/S
The bank appointed Las Olsen as chief economist effective immediately, the bank said in a statement.
SAINSBURY'S BANK PLC
The unit of British supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc appointed David Jones as chief customer officer.
TH REAL ESTATE
The investment management company named Harry Tan as head of research for Asia-Pacific.
PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment manager named Rory McPherson as head of investment strategy, a newly created role. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
