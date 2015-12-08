Dec 8 The following financial services industry
SILVER RIDGE
The macro hedge fund run by Citigroup Inc's former
global head of foreign exchange Anil Prasad has appointed Mike
Page as chief operating officer after securing permission to
trade after a nine-month delay.
CONSTITUTION CAPITAL PARTNERS
The private equity firm named John Drago and Christopher
Faucher as associates to its investment team.
ACTIVA CAPITAL
The private equity company named Mathilde Sergent as
manager.
GENERAL ATLANTIC LLC
The equity firm named Jorn Nikolay as managing director and
Roni Elchahal, Andrew Ferrer and Rajat Sood as principal,
effective Jan. 1.
