Dec 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland's debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk, according to a market source.

CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP

The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior biotechnology analyst for its health care team.

MARSH

The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance consultancy provider it bought this year. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)