BRIEF-USA Technologies names Priyanka Singh CFO
* USA Technologies appoints Priyanka Singh as chief financial officer
Dec 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland's debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk, according to a market source.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior biotechnology analyst for its health care team.
MARSH
The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance consultancy provider it bought this year. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
