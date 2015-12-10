(Adds Societe Generale, Citigroup)
Dec 10 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SOCIETE GENERALE
Stephen Swift has been promoted to deputy head of
syndication at Societe Generale's corporate and investment
banking division. He was previously head of leveraged and
non-investment grade at the French bank.
CITIGROUP INC
The bank announced that it is rolling Russia, Ukraine and
Kazakhstan into its CEEMEA business and promoting two senior
bankers in the reorganisation.
The firm is expanding the regional responsibilities of Linos
Lekkas, head of its CEEMEA corporate and investment banking
business, to include the three countries.
Irackly Mtibelishvily, formerly head of the corporate and
investment bank for the region, will now chair its CEEMEA
corporate and investment banking business.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC
Tim Skeet, a managing director in Royal Bank of Scotland's
debt capital markets fixed income team, has been put at risk,
according to a market source.
CANDRIAM INVESTORS GROUP
The asset manager named Tasuku Kitada as senior
biotechnology analyst for its health care team.
MARSH
The insurance broker, a unit of Marsh & McLennan Co,
appointed Phil Barton as chief executive of the insurance
consultancy provider it bought this year.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru)