Dec 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE

The Swiss bank named Matthew Kates as director, senior analyst in its European equity team.

PARK SQUARE CAPITAL

The European credit provider said it named Howard Sharp head of mid-market direct lending. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)