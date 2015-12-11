UPDATE 4-Hong Kong chooses new Beijing-backed leader amid political tension
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
Dec 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UNION BANCAIRE PRIVÉE
The Swiss bank named Matthew Kates as director, senior analyst in its European equity team.
PARK SQUARE CAPITAL
The European credit provider said it named Howard Sharp head of mid-market direct lending. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
* Beijing-backed Carrie Lam becomes first female leader of HK
* Signs agreement to sell co's 80 percent stake in Public Services Co for 5.6 million dinars Source:(http://bit.ly/2nVpoeD) Further company coverage: