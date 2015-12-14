(Adds Aldermore Bank, Kingston Smith, Ranieri Strategies)
MAN GROUP
The British hedge fund said on Monday it was appointing Ian
Livingston, a former chief executive of BT and former
British trade minister, its chairman, subject to regulatory
approval.
ALDERMORE GROUP PLC
Aldermore Bank said it appointed Christine Palmer chief risk
officer.
RANIERI STRATEGIES LLC
The asset management firm appointed K Krasnow Waterman and
Eric Kaplan partners.
FULCRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management firm promoted Tim Meggs and Nabeel
Abdoula to partners.
KINGSTON SMITH
The accountancy firm named John Cowie and Luke Holt as
partners.
DANISH ECONOMIC COUNCIL
Microeconomist Michael Svarer has been appointed head of the
council, an independent advisory group for the government, by
Danish Finance Minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen on Monday.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, the banking arm of the
company, appointed Ed Langendam managing director of corporate
banking for Germany.
ANACAP FINANCIAL PARTNERS LLP
The private equity investment firm promoted Michael Edwards
and Amber Hilkene to partners.
KEMPEN & CO
Kempen & Co Corporate Finance BV, a unit of the Dutch
merchant bank, appointed Thomas ten Hoedt executive director in
its equity capital markets team.
