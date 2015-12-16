(Adds MoneyFarm, MUFG Investor Services)
MUFG INVESTOR SERVICES
The global asset servicing unit of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group Inc appointed John Sergides as
managing director and global head of business development &
marketing team.
LENDINVEST
The UK-based online lender for short-term property finance
appointed Alex Kyriacou, Alex Strien and Tom Madden business
development managers.
FINSTAR FINANCIAL GROUP
The Moscow-based private equity firm appointed Eric
Blanchetete chief executive of its portfolio company, Digital
Finance International.
MONEYFARM
The digital wealth management company named David Jeffery as
chief technology officer.
