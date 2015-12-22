Dec 22 The following financial services industry
PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO (Pimco)
Vineer Bhansali, a Pimco managing director and "tail risk"
expert who is leaving the Newport Beach, Calif-based firm this
week, said he is forming investment management advisory firm
LongTail Alpha LLC.
KPMG
The accounting and consulting firm named François Vincent as
a principal in its economic and valuation services practice.
