OPPENHEIMER & CO INC

The subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc hired Joan Khoury as managing director, chief marketing officer, a newly created position.

LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING

The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Infrastructure UK CEO Geoffrey Spence its global head of infrastructure, resources and energy.

INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK

The unit of investment bank and asset manager Investec appointed Richard Morgan to its institutional sales group.

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

The unit of France's BNP Paribas appointed Philippe Benoit the head of its Asia Pacific operations, effective Friday.

CRT CAPITAL GROUP LLC

The independent broker-dealer hired Hamzah Mazari as a managing director and senior equity research analyst responsible for the business services sector.

