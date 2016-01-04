BRIEF-ChemChina Acquisition of Syngenta approved by Mexican competition authority
* Says acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina approved by Mexican competition authority
Jan 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc hired Joan Khoury as managing director, chief marketing officer, a newly created position.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The commercial banking division of Lloyds Banking Group Plc appointed Infrastructure UK CEO Geoffrey Spence its global head of infrastructure, resources and energy.
INVESTEC SPECIALIST BANK
The unit of investment bank and asset manager Investec appointed Richard Morgan to its institutional sales group.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The unit of France's BNP Paribas appointed Philippe Benoit the head of its Asia Pacific operations, effective Friday.
CRT CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The independent broker-dealer hired Hamzah Mazari as a managing director and senior equity research analyst responsible for the business services sector.
(Compiled by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
