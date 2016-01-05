(Adds Boston Private, Mizuho Bank, Alternative Investment Management LLC, Macquarie Securities)

The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BOSTON PRIVATE

The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc hired Prasanna Gopalakrishnan as chief information officer and senior vice president.

MIZUHO BANK

The division of Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Avrum Spiegel as managing director and co-head of its U.S. technology banking business.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed David Clayton as chief financial officer.

GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC

The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc appointed Matthias Meyenhofer as managing director.

ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN

The New York-based investment management firm appointed Jamie Hammond as head of its EMEA client group and chief executive of AllianceBernstein Ltd in London.

MACQUARIE SECURITIES

The institutional equities division of Australia-based Macquarie Group named Christine Farkas head of its U.S. equity research, effective Jan. 11.

HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The London-based asset manager appointed David Stewart as chairman of its board, effective April 1.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC (AIM)

The privately owned investment management firm said Ryan Quinn joined as managing director in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)