BRIEF-Automodular announces normal course issuer bid
* Automodular Corp - Normal course issuer bid will begin on April 13, 2017 and will terminate on April 12, 2018
Jan 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BOSTON PRIVATE
The wealth management arm of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc hired Prasanna Gopalakrishnan as chief information officer and senior vice president.
MIZUHO BANK
The division of Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Avrum Spiegel as managing director and co-head of its U.S. technology banking business.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed David Clayton as chief financial officer.
GUY CARPENTER & CO LLC
The risk and reinsurance unit of Marsh & Mclennan Co Inc appointed Matthias Meyenhofer as managing director.
ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN
The New York-based investment management firm appointed Jamie Hammond as head of its EMEA client group and chief executive of AllianceBernstein Ltd in London.
MACQUARIE SECURITIES
The institutional equities division of Australia-based Macquarie Group named Christine Farkas head of its U.S. equity research, effective Jan. 11.
HERMES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD
The London-based asset manager appointed David Stewart as chairman of its board, effective April 1.
ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC (AIM)
The privately owned investment management firm said Ryan Quinn joined as managing director in the fourth quarter of 2015. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)
* CEO Clay Williams' fy 2016 total compensation was $10.6 million versus $10.1 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oRqNQJ] Further company coverage: