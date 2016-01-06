(Adds DBRS Ltd)
CHANGJIANG SECURITIES CO LTD
The Chinese brokerage said it had removed Chairman Yang
Zezhu from his post, following the launch of an investigation by
the Communist Party's anti-corruption agency for possible
"disciplinary violations".
UNITED ARAB BANK
The UAE lender announced three new appointments to its
senior management team.
MAREX SPECTRON
The commodities broker said Chief Executive John Wall would
retire on Friday and be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Ian
Lowitt.
DBRS LTD
The Canada-based credit rating agency said Douglas Turnbull
joined as vice chairman and country head, Canada on Jan. 4.
HYMANS ROBERTSON
The pensions and benefits consultancy firm appointed David
Walker as head of its LGPS Investment team.
P-SOLVE
The unit of advisory and investment firm River and
Mercantile Group Plc has boosted its fiduciary
management team.
SOURCE
The provider of exchange-traded products in Europe appointed
Chief Operating Officer Gary Buxton to the additional post of
chief financial officer.
