Jan 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC

The bank appointed Nigel Hinshelwood to a newly-created role of head of UK and deputy CEO of HSBC Bank Plc, a memo seen by Reuters showed, as it prepares for new rules demanding the separation of retail banking from riskier business activities.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

Jake Gearhart has been appointed Deutsche Bank's head of debt syndicate and origination for Asia Pacific, effectively replacing Herman van den Wall Bake, who departed last month.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD

The private equity and investment advisory firm appointed Thomas Kichler as partner and head of its industrials and energy team in the United States.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management unit of State Street Corp appointed Philippe Roset as head of its Standard & Poor's depositary receipt (SPDR) exchange-traded funds in the Netherlands.

CRAYHILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The alternative asset management firm focused on private structured credit has hired Thomas Wickwire as a managing director.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The independent financial services firm hired Bruce Mendelsohn as a partner in its advisory business.

PARK SQUARE CAPITAL LLP

The European credit provider promoted Martino Ghezzi as partner in its investment team. (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)