(Adds Standard Chartered, Northern Trust, MainStay Investments, UBS Asset Management, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan)

Jan 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank has promoted Spencer Maclean to head of Americas and European capital markets and Hussain Zaidi to head the European bond syndicate, according to a source familiar with the move.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The custody bank hired Henry Johnson to lead its wealth management business in the U.S. Northeast.

CREDIT SUISSE

The financial services company has appointed Nas Al-khudairi to the newly created position of head of electronic products, an internal memo seen by Reuters showed.

Credit Suisse's UK head Garrett Curran is to leave early next month, the latest senior executive departure as Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam overhauls the bank.

UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The unit of Swiss bank UBS AG appointed Michael McCabe as UK head of consultant relations.

TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS

The private equity firm specializing in consumer products appointed Irena Blind as a principal.

BNP PARIBAS SA

Tim Drayson, global head of corporate sales in global markets at BNP Paribas, has left the bank.

LAZARD LTD

The global financial advisory firm appointed Dale Raine a managing director to lead its UK healthcare team's financial advisory business, effective immediately.

ONTARIO TEACHERS' PENSION PLAN

One of Canada's biggest investors has appointed veteran Danish investment professional Bjarne Graven Larsen as its new chief investment officer (CIO) and executive vice president.

ADVEQ

The asset manager promoted Farah Buckley, Richard Damming, Matt Ma Chang, Daniel Rhoads, Nico Taverna and Ethan Vogelhut to executive directors.

H.I.G. CAPITAL

The private equity investment firm appointed Graham Emmett managing director in its European real estate team.

PEAK ROCK CAPITAL

The private equity firm said it hired Carsten Beck as a principal in its Brussels office.

PSIGMA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The fund manager appointed Simon Kay business development director in its Edinburgh office.

JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG

Bank Julius Baer appointed Torsten Linke to head its private banking business in Southeast Asia, taking over from David Lim, who will become vice chairman of operations in the region.

SHAWBROOK GROUP PLC

The UK specialist lending and savings bank said Simon Featherstone joined the group as managing director of the business finance division.

TPG

The global alternative asset firm named Jin-Yong Cai as a partner, effective Feb. 1.

SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC

The Canadian insurer appointed Deutsche Bank AG's Randolph Brown as its chief investment officer, effective immediately.

ALIXPARTNERS

The global advisory firm named Simon Freakley as its chief executive.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed John Dewey as head of investment strategy, global investment solutions.

MAINSTAY INVESTMENTS

The mutual fund and ETF distribution arm of New York Life Insurance Co said John Lloyd joined its institutional intermediary business (IIB) as managing director and head of the research platform group. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)