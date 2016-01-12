(Adds PGIM Fixed Income, Oppenheimer)
NORDIC CAPITAL
The Swedish private equity firm said it had hired Olof
Faxander, the former chief executive of engineering firm Sandvik
and steelmaker SSAB, as operating partner.
EVERCORE PARTNERS INC
The boutique investment bank has hired Goldman Sachs Group
Inc's activism-defense specialist, Bill Anderson, as a
senior managing director and global head of its strategic
shareholder advisory business.
PGIM FIXED INCOME
The unit of New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc
appointed Stephen Warren managing director.
OPPENHEIMER & CO INC
The unit of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc appointed
Anthony Mancini as head of its institutional municipal bond
trading team.
LLOYDS BANK COMMERCIAL BANKING
The bank said it appointed Samantha Herod mid markets
relationship manager in its hotels team in London.
BROWN SHIPLEY
The wealth manager and private bank has appointed Gavin
Wiggans business development director.
BOOST CAPITAL
The business finance provider appointed Tom Fox business
development manager.
TWIN BROOK CAPITAL PARTNERS
The middle market direct lending unit of Angelo Gordon & Co
LP appointed Faraaz Kamran partner to head its healthcare
lending practice.
MARTIN CURRIE
The equity specialist said it appointed Andreas Wallendahl
as head of Nordic business development and client service in its
EMEA institutional business development team.
